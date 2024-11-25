Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About His Wedding Plans with Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya is all set to marry his fiancée, Sobhita Dhulipala. After keeping their relationship private for a long time, the actor has now opened up about their upcoming wedding and his connection with Sobhita.

In an interview with Times of India, Naga expressed his excitement about starting a new journey with Sobhita.

He shared, “I am looking forward to celebrating life with Sobhita. I connect with her deeply. She understands me so well and fills a void in my life. It’s going to be an incredible journey ahead.”

When talking about the wedding, Naga mentioned the excitement and nerves that come with the planning.

He said, “There’s a lot of excitement and butterflies... but not too much (smiles). The butterflies are mostly because of the logistics—things like the guest list and organizing the details. The wedding will take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a place that holds a special place in my heart. It was a conscious decision to have the ceremony there, in front of my grandfather’s statue, to seek his blessings. Our families are really excited to come together and celebrate.”

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dated for two years before getting engaged. While their vacation photos sparked rumors about their relationship, they made it official after their intimate engagement ceremony at home.

Previously, Naga Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but they separated in 2021.

Recently, Naga’s father, Nagarjuna, revealed that the wedding will be a small and intimate affair with only close friends and family.

He also shared how he played cupid in their love story. The couple first met at Nagarjuna’s house when he invited Sobhita for tea, and at that moment, Naga Chaitanya walked in.



