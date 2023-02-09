Naga Shaurya And Malavika Nair's 'Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi' Teaser Is A Glimpse Of Soothing Love Tale

From a few days, the makers of Naga Shaurya and Malavika Nair's Pahalana Abbai Phalana Ammayi are creating noise on social media with their frequent updates ahead of the teaser release. Off late, they launched the beautiful teaser and showcased a glimpse of soothing love tale. Being a Srinivas Avasarala directorial, it is expected to have a concoction of love, drama and emotion! Along with the teaser launch, the makers also locked the release date of this cute love tale!

Along with the makers, even Naga Shaurya and Malavika also shared the teaser on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

They also wrote, "Our Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi teaser is out now #PAPA #PAPATeaser Watch Teaser Here https://youtu.be/V43bvEdq150".

Going with the teaser, it showcases how Naga Shaurya and Malavika being best friends in their past and slowly realise their feelings for each other later. But due to small differences they get separated in each stage of their lives. Be it schooling, graduation or young age, they come closer but something again makes them stay away! So, it is filled with loads of love and emotional drama!

This movie is helmed by Srinivas Avasarala and is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Padmaja Dasari under the Dasari Productions and People Media Factory banners. Well, the movie was in the production stage for nearly 3 years and finally, the makers locked 17th March, 2023 as the release date!

Going with details of this Naga Shaurya's 24th movie, the story, screenplay and direction is being done by SS Arunachalam. The movie will be produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, Vijay Kumar Chintalapudi and Dr. Ashok Kumar Chintalapudi under the Vaishnavi Films banner.