Nagarjuna gets real about Telugu cinema’s changing phase: ‘Audience taste is evolving’

Veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, known for introducing several talented directors to Telugu cinema, has shared a candid perspective on the industry's current challenges. While promoting his upcoming film Kuberaa, Nagarjuna addressed concerns surrounding the perceived decline in theatrical footfalls and the growing dominance of OTT platforms.

Amid widespread talk that Telugu audiences are avoiding cinemas and that Bollywood is lagging behind South cinema, Nagarjuna offered a balanced view. “It is quite natural for the industry to go through ups and downs. Just because an actor or director doesn’t deliver hits for a few years, it doesn’t mean the industry is failing,” he explained.

He highlighted how films like Tourist Family, Court, and Anaganaga have recently resonated with viewers, especially on OTT platforms. Nagarjuna emphasized that the changing preferences of audiences must be respected and reflected in the films being made. “More films should come with audience tastes in mind,” he stated, pointing out the need for adaptability.

While many in the industry continue to focus on box office struggles, Nagarjuna believes the narrative needs to shift. He reminded stakeholders that good cinema is still being appreciated — just in different ways and platforms.

After wrapping up Na Saami Ranga, the actor found direction again with Kuberaa and Coolie, both of which he’s optimistic about. As someone with experience as both an actor and a producer, Nagarjuna’s clarity and practical approach could serve as a much-needed guide for Tollywood.

His grounded take offers a reality check — instead of blaming circumstances, it’s time to evolve with the audience.