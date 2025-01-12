‘Nalla Jilakara Mogga’ from ‘Garividi Lakshmi’ gains appreciation

Actress Anandhi, renowned for her captivating performances, is all set to impress audiences once again with her upcoming role in the highly anticipated film Garividi Lakshmi. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and TG Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, the film follows the success of the production house’s previous hit, Nala Jilakara Mogga, a folk masterpiece that celebrates the rich culture of Uttar Andhra.

Garividi Lakshmi is inspired by the iconic folk song Nala Jilakara Mogga, a cherished classic in the region. The song, which poetically compares the elegance of a young woman to the delicate "Nala Jilakara Mogga" (cumin bud), speaks of purity, simplicity, and grace. It conveys a powerful message that a woman’s natural beauty surpasses material wealth, jewelry, and even elaborate sarees.

The song gained widespread acclaim thanks to the efforts of Garividi Lakshmi, a revered Burra Katha artist who played a crucial role in preserving and popularizing Uttar Andhra’s folk traditions, particularly in the 1990s.

For the farming and working-class communities in Uttar Andhra, NalaJilakaraMogga has become more than just a folk song—it is a symbol of pride, joy, and cultural connection.

The grand opening of Garividi Lakshmi in Adoni, Andhra Pradesh, set a new standard for film promotions even before shooting began. With music composed by Charan Arjun, the film promises to capture the essence of Uttar Andhra’s rich heritage both visually and musically. More details about the film will be announced soon.















