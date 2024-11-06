Namit Malhotra Announces the Release Dates for India’s Biggest Film: Ramayana - Part One and Two!

In a groundbreaking announcement that promises to reshape the landscape of Indian cinema, renowned producer Namit Malhotra has confirmed the release dates for the highly anticipated Ramayana film adaptation. Directed by the acclaimed Nitesh Tiwari, the epic saga will be split into two parts, with Ramayana - Part One releasing during Diwali 2026 and Ramayana - Part Two set to hit theatres in Diwali 2027.

Taking to social media, Malhotra shared a first-look poster alongside a heartfelt message: “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our ‘RAMAYANA’ – for people across the world.”

Namit Malhotra, the visionary founder of Prime Focus Studios, is no stranger to the world of large-scale cinema. With a rich legacy of involvement in Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters—including Dune, Inception, and the upcoming The Garfield Movie—his expertise in visual storytelling is expected to elevate the Ramayana project to unprecedented heights. Furthermore, Malhotra has recently teased the announcement of Angry Birds 3, further showcasing his influence across global film industries.

“Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence,” Malhotra added, emphasizing the cultural and emotional significance of the project, which is set to resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for his successful ventures like Dangal and Chhichhore, the Ramayana adaptation is being touted as one of the most ambitious and visually spectacular projects in Indian cinema history. With state-of-the-art special effects, grand set designs, and a stellar cast, the film aims to showcase the timeless story of Lord Ram, Sita, and the battle against the demon king Ravana in a way that has never been seen before on the big screen.

As the countdown to 2026 begins, moviegoers worldwide are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a cinematic masterpiece, celebrating not just the rich mythological heritage of India, but also the universal themes of love, honour, and good versus evil.