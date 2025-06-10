Live
Nandamuri Balakrishna Wrote Medical Exam with Eyes Closed Before Choosing Acting
Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrated his 65th birthday at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital, emphasizing his commitment to social service and recalling his journey from aspiring doctor to veteran actor. He also spoke about receiving the Padma Bhushan for his humanitarian efforts.
Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrated his 65th birthday today (June 10). The birthday celebrations were held at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad. Balakrishna cut a cake in the presence of hospital staff and children. Fruits were also distributed to patients as part of the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna said, “My whole life is an open book. There are no secrets. My mother's wish was to provide affordable medicine to the poor. That is why we established this hospital.” He shared that the trust was set up to provide world-class medical treatment to those in need. He also recalled how his father, the late N.T. Rama Rao (NTR), once wished for him to pursue a career in medicine.
“After I completed my Intermediate studies, my father wanted me to study medicine. I applied for the course and received my hall ticket just 10 minutes before the exam. I went in and wrote the test with my eyes closed,” he said. However, driven by his passion for acting, Balakrishna entered the film industry and went on to build a successful career that now spans over 50 years.
Reflecting on being awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Central Government, Balakrishna clarified that the honor was not for his contributions to cinema, but for his social service.
Balakrishna added that he learned how to balance being an actor, hospital chairman, and MLA from his father NTR. He concluded by emphasizing the need for selfless service and assured that he will continue to strive to provide better healthcare services for the underprivileged.