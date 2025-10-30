Nandu, Avika Gor’s ‘Ugly Story’ set for Nov 21 release

Promising a gripping mix of love, suspense, and emotion, the upcoming romantic thriller Ugly Story—starring Nandu and Avika Gor in the lead roles—is gearing up for a worldwide release on November 21.

The film is produced by C.H. Subhashini and Konda Laxman under the Riya Ziya Productions banner, with Pranav Swaroop serving as the writer and director. Ugly Story explores complex human emotions through a thrilling narrative, blending intensity with a touch of romance.

On the technical front, Sri Sai Kumar Dara handles cinematography, promising visually striking frames, while Shravan Bharadwaj’s music adds emotional depth to the story. The editing duo Srikanth Patnaik and Mithun Soma ensure a crisp and engaging narrative structure that keeps the suspense alive throughout.

The title glimpse, teaser, and songs have already struck a chord with audiences, generating significant buzz across social media platforms. Fans have praised the chemistry between Nandu and Avika Gor, calling it refreshing and emotionally charged.

With its fresh pairing, strong technical crew, and an intriguing romantic-thriller backdrop, Ugly Story is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the season, promising a powerful cinematic experience for movie lovers.