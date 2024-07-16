Nani launches release trailer for Priyadarshi’s ‘Darling’

The makers of the upcoming unique rom-com Darling have kicked off a massive promotional campaign, garnering tremendous response for each update. The theatrical trailer, in particular, has captured significant attention. During the pre-release event today, Natural Star Nani, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, launched the much-anticipated release trailer.

The trailer opens on a hilarious note with a lighthearted conversation between Priyadarshi and his friends. The story revolves around Darshi (Priyadarshi) and Nabha Natesh, who enter into a love marriage. However, post-marriage, Darshi discovers that his wife suffers from a split personality disorder. The film explores how Nabha’s condition impacts their marital life, bringing both challenges and comedy.

Priyadarshi convincingly portrays an innocent character, while Nabha Natesh embraces a complex, meaty role. The humorous reactions of Darshi to Nabha’s unpredictable actions promise a fun-filled narrative. Director Aswin Raam impresses with his writing and execution, backed by a strong technical team.

Produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Smt Chaitanya of Prime Show Entertainment, Darling boasts excellent production standards. Cinematographer Naresh Ramadurai and music director Vivek Sagar enhance the film's aesthetic appeal. Hemanth’s dialogues and Pradeep E Ragav’s editing (noted for his work in Love Today) contribute to the film's engaging storytelling. Gandhi’s production design adds to the visual appeal.

With the release trailer setting high expectations, Darling is slated to hit theaters on July 19th, promising a delightful cinematic experience.