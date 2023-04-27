Nani's Dasara now available for streaming on OTT platform

The summer season of 2023 saw a great start for Tollywood with the release of Dasara, starring Natural Star Nani. The film turned out to be the highest-grossing movie in Nani's career and also became the first film of his to cross the 2 million dollar mark in the USA. The debutant director, Srikanth Odela, helmed the project, with Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead.

Now, the movie is available for streaming on Netflix with audio options in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with English subtitles. After a successful four-week theatrical run, the film made its premiere on the OTT platform. Deekshith Shetty, a Kannada actor, played Nani's friend in the movie, while Samuthrikanai, Shine Tom Chacko, Poorna, and Sai Kumar played other crucial roles. Dasara was produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas, with the soundtrack composed by Santosh Narayanan. Anyone who missed watching the powerful rural drama in theatres can now enjoy it on Netflix.