Nani’s meteoric rise; shakes box-office with hattrick success

Natural Star Nani continues his winning streak with his latest release, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, marking his third consecutive hit following the successes of Dasara and Hi Nanna. With each film, Nani's star power and influence in the industry are reaching unprecedented heights, further solidifying his position as one of the most bankable actors in Telugu cinema.





What truly sets Nani apart from his contemporaries is his impeccable script selection. Over the past two years, Nani has consistently chosen projects that are distinctly different from one another, showcasing his versatility as an actor. This unique approach to film selection is where Nani significantly outshines others in his league, keeping audiences and critics alike eagerly anticipating his next move.



After the underwhelming performance of Tuck Jagadish during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nani made a conscious decision to take on a diverse range of roles. The turning point came with Shyam Singha Roy, a romantic period drama that was well-received for its storytelling and Nani’s performance. Following this, he ventured into the romantic comedy genre with Ante Sundaraniki. Although the film didn't fare as well at the box office, it garnered a loyal fanbase, further emphasizing Nani's ability to connect with different audience segments.





Nani then took a bold step with Dasara, a film that showcased his transformation into a mass hero. The film’s success cemented his status as a versatile actor capable of handling both intense drama and commercial cinema. Just when the industry expected Nani to continue on this mass hero trajectory, he surprised everyone with Hi Nanna, a family-oriented film that resonated deeply with audiences.



Now, with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani has once again delivered a commercial hit with a unique twist. The film, a stylish action drama, has been praised for its fresh content and Nani’s compelling performance. His ability to continuously bring new stories and characters to the screen keeps his audience guessing and eagerly awaiting his next project.





Nani’s success is a lesson for other actors in the industry, particularly those struggling to find consistent hits. While many of his peers in the same age group and stature are facing challenges in delivering box office successes, Nani seems to be in no mood to slow down.



Looking ahead, Nani is set to star in a gangster drama directed by Dasara director Srikanth Odela. With the momentum he has gained from Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani’s future projects are likely to continue his winning streak, leaving fans and the industry keenly anticipating what he will do next.