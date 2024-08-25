Nani’s ‘Saripodha Sanivaaram ’pre-release event raises the bar ahead of release

Natural Star Nani’s much-anticipated Pan-India film, Saripodha Sanivaaram, is all set to hit the screens on August 29, 2024. Directed by Vivek Atreya and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainments banner, the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

The pre-release event for Saripodha Sanivaaram was recently held at Novotel, Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in its promotional campaign. The event was a star-studded affair, featuring prominent personalities such as Dev Katta, Sreekanth, Sudhakar Cherukuri, Shailesh Kolanu, Prashanth Varma, SJ Surya, Priyanka Arul Mohan, cinematographer Murali, and music director Jakes Bijoy.

During the event, Nani expressed his gratitude and excitement about the film. He acknowledged the support received for the teaser and trailer, mentioning, “Vivek has created something exceptional with this film. August 29 will reveal his brilliance. We’ve put in a lot of effort, and I hope audiences enjoy it.”

Director Vivek Atreya also shared his enthusiasm, thanking everyone involved in the project. He spoke about the unique storytelling and praised Nani for his trust and dedication. "Nani’s performance will be memorable. The film’s concept is innovative, offering a fresh take on action cinema," Atreya noted.

Producer DVV Danayya highlighted the film’s potential for success and commended the cast and crew. He expressed his belief in the project, saying, “SaripodhaSanivaaram will be a blockbuster. Nani’s commitment and hard work are evident, and the film promises to be a significant hit.”

The film’s music is composed by Jakes Bijoy, with editing by Karthik Srinivas. The movie is expected to offer a thrilling experience, blending action and adventure on a grand scale.



