Nani’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Gets U/A Rating From Censor Board

Natural star Nani is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated action thriller, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram,’ which is set to hit theaters this Saturday, August 29. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film has generated significant buzz and excitement among fans and moviegoers alike.

The film recently completed its censor work, and it has been officially certified with a U/A rating by the Censor Board. Interestingly, the board did not require any cuts, although an objectionable word was muted in four or five places. The runtime of ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ has been confirmed at 2 hours and 54 minutes (174 minutes), which is slightly longer than typical action thrillers. The filmmakers have opted for this extended runtime to fully explore the depth of the story and characters.

Nani is joined by Priyanka Mohan, who plays the female lead in ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.’ This marks their second collaboration after the successful film ‘Gang Leader.’ In ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram,’ Nani portrays a character driven by anger and determination, seeking justice for his mother.

SJ Suryah takes on the role of the antagonist, Dayanand, a ruthless police officer who terrorizes the residents of Sokulapalem. The film’s trailer hints at a gripping confrontation between Nani’s character, Suryah, and the villainous Dayanand. The trailer has already heightened expectations, promising intense action and drama.

The film boasts a strong supporting cast, including Saikumar, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, Murali Sharma, Ajay, Supreet, Ajay Ghosh, and Subhalekha Sudhakar, each playing pivotal roles that contribute to the narrative.

Director Vivek Athreya, known for his previous work with Nani in the romantic comedy ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram,’ takes a different approach with ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram,’ delving into the action thriller genre. The successful Nani-Vivek combo has further fueled the anticipation for this film.

Produced by DVV Danayya and Dasari Kalyan under the DVV Entertainment banner, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is expected to be a major release. The film's music, composed by Jakes Bejoy, is another significant aspect, with the background score likely to be a key strength, as evident from the teaser and trailer.

Advance bookings for ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ have already commenced, and the response has been overwhelming, indicating a massive opening at the box office. The film is not only releasing in Telugu but also in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, making it a pan-Indian release.