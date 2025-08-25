Nara Rohit talks about ‘Sundarakanda’

Hero Nara Rohit’s milestone 20th film, ‘Sundarakanda’, is being directed by debutant Venkatesh Nimmalapudi. It is produced by Santosh Chinnapolla, Gautham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankali under the banner of Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP). Vruthi Vaghani and Sri Devi Vijay Kumar are playing the heroines. The teaser, songs, and trailer have created a strong buzz. The movie is set to release on August 27. At a press conference, Nara Rohit shared insights about the film.

Did ‘Sundarakanda’ start before ‘Bhairava’?

“Actually, the comeback should have been with ‘Sundarakanda’. We started script work for this film in 2022. When director Venkatesh told me the idea, I was confused and wondered how the audience would take it. But the movie ‘Bro Daddy’, which came out around the same time, opened a window. It handled the concept beautifully, and I thought it would work in that style. Venkatesh came with 30 written scenes, which I liked a lot. That’s how the project started. The audience will have a smile on their face throughout the film. It is lively, fun, and light-hearted.”

How does it feel to play a funny character again?

“Director Venkatesh has been working with me for five years. We had extensive discussions for this film, which helped a lot. This story is very fresh for this generation, and there’s a unique angle in my character. I enjoyed playing it. ‘Sundarakanda’ is a very clean film, and the treatment of the scenes is refreshing. It is a film everyone can connect with.

My character has some limitations, which makes it interesting to find a girl with the desired qualities even after she’s 30. The fun comes from that complexity. I enjoyed making this film immensely. From day one, I had clarity about this character arc, which was challenging but exciting.”

Is this an age-gap love story?

“I can’t reveal the conflict right now. The five qualities required of the hero are unique. The comedy arises from the situations the hero finds himself in. You’ll have to see it on screen.”

About Director Venkatesh?

“Venkatesh translated the story brilliantly onto the screen. He wrote a unique story and is a very sensible director.”

Are you a producer of this film?

“Yes, I co-produced this film. Santosh is my cousin and wanted to do a good project. Gautham and Rakesh liked the story and joined. All four of us came together because of the story.”

What about Siri’s cameo?

“His cameo is very interesting. I think he’s my lucky charm. ‘Bhairavam’ was a decent hit, and I am confident this film will also succeed.”

About Leon James’ music?

“Leon is wonderful. He has delivered a terrific background score and songs. They connect even more after watching the movie. ‘Dear Aira’ is my favorite song.”

What about Naresh and Satya’s characters?

“Naresh is a very experienced actor and delivers his role excellently. Satya’s character is also fresh and engaging.”

Favorite genre?

“I like romantic comedies and sports dramas. If a good inspirational sports drama comes along, I will definitely do it.”

Are you doing another film with Venkatesh?

“Yes, we wrote a story before this one. It’s also a good love story and should definitely be made.”