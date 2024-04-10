Nara Rohit’s ‘Prathinidhi 2’set to hit theatres on April 25th

Actor Nara Rohit's much-anticipated venture, "Prathinidhi 2," helmed by debutant director Murthy Devagupthapu, is gearing up for its theatrical release. Backed by producers Kumar Raza Bathula, Anjaneyulu Sri Thota, and SurendranathBollineni under the banners of Vanara Entertainments and Rana Arts, the film has already piqued audience interest following the recent unveiling of its teaser.





The teaser showcased Nara Rohit delivering an intense performance, drawing applause for both his portrayal and Murthy's adept writing and direction. Riding on the positive reception, the makers have chosen the auspicious occasion of Ugadi to announce the film's release date. "Prathinidhi 2" is slated to hit screens on April 25th, a date that holds special significance as it coincides with the release anniversary of its predecessor, "Prathinidhi," which debuted a decade ago in 2014.







Accompanying the announcement, a release date poster featuring a silhouette of Rohit amidst a backdrop of headlines and articles, captures the essence of the film's narrative. With the release date drawing near, the team is gearing up to intensify its promotional campaign.

"Prathinidhi 2" marks the continuation of the "Prathinidhi" series, with Nara Rohit essaying the role of an honest news reporter. Joining him, SireeLella plays the leading lady, while Dinesh Tej, Sapthagiri, Jisshu Sengupta, and Sachin Khedekar are set to portray pivotal characters.









Behind the camera, Nani Chamidishetty handles cinematography duties, while music sensation MahatiSwara Sagar composes the score. RavitejaGirijala takes charge of editing, with Kiran Kumar Manne contributing as the art director.



With expectations soaring high, "Prathinidhi 2" promises to deliver an engaging narrative coupled with stellar performances, marking another milestone in Nara Rohit's career trajectory. As the countdown begins, audiences eagerly anticipate the film's theatrical debut on April 25th.