‘Narakasura’ second single ‘Greevamu Yanduna’is a question to Lord Shiva
Rakshit Atluri of “Palasa” fame is playing hero in the film “Narakasura.” Aparna Janarthan and Sankeerthana Vipin are playing as female leads in the film. This movie is being produced by Dr Ajja Srinivas under the banners of Sumukha Creations and Ideal Film Makers. Sebastian Nova Acosta Jr is directing the film.
“Narakasura” movie is going to be released soon in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Recently, the lyrical song Ninnu Vadhili from this film was released and it impressed all the music lovers.
Now, young hero Kiran Abbavaram has recently released the lyrical song 'Greevamu Yanduna' from the film "Narakasura". He said that the song is very good and wished all the best for the movie team. "Narakasura" team members thanked the ‘SR Kalyanamandapam” actor for releasing the song.
Vaddepalli Krishna has given the lyrics to this song sung by phenomenal singer Shankar Mahadevan in a beautiful composition by AIS Nafal Raja. The song goes on to question Lord Shiva. The song has been picturized to give a spiritual feeling with the get-ups of Shiva devotees. The movie team of "Narakasura" says that this song will come at a key moment in the movie and will be a special attraction of the movie.