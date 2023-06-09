  • Menu
Nayan- Vignesh reveals their twin babies faces; here are the pics

One of the most talented actresses in South cinema, Nayanthara, and top director Vignesh Shivan are celebrating their one-year anniversary today.

The couple is overjoyed to be together and marking the occasion with each other. Sharing a touching note on Instagram, Shivan expressed his love for his wife and children – they recently welcomed twins via surrogacy last year on October 9th.

In an emotional post that showcases the couple’s beautiful family, Shivan also unveiled pictures of their children holding them in Nayantara’s hand while beaming with happiness.

