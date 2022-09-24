'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale' Teaser Is Just Beautiful…

It is all known that Kollywood's power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied a knot on 9th June, 2022 at Mahabalipuram amid a few close friends and family members. Well, many of her fans went aww witnessing the beautiful wedding pictures of the couple. Now, this lady superstar is all set to treat the movie buffs, netizens and her fans with the amazing story of their wedding. Yes, as said earlier Netflix bagged a wonderful chance of turning the couple's wedding into a fairy tale. Off late, they dropped the teasers of their amazing upcoming shows on social media and along with them, they also dropped a small promo of Nayan and Vignesh's wedding too giving it a title 'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale'.



Vignesh Shivan also shared the promo and is all happy… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, they also wrote, "The Magnificent story of our beloved Lady Superstar - 'Nayanthara : Beyond the Fairy Tale' is coming soon on @NetflixIndia #Tudum @VigneshShivN #LadySuperstar #Nayanthara @menongautham".

Netflix also shared the promo on its Instagram page and wrote, "Beyond the flashlights and fame, there lives a dream named Nayanthara #Tudum presents the story of her rise to superstardom - Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, coming soon! @wikkiofficial @therowdypictures @gauthamvasudevmenon #LadySuperstar #Nayanthara".

Well, the director Gautam Menon clarified that it's not a movie but a documentary… "Many initially thought that I'm directing their wedding movie but it is a documentary with Netflix that will be all about Nayanthara. She is called Lady Superstar for a reason and we are living up to it. Right from her childhood journey to now, we have included everything. You will get to see a lot of childhood photos, and moments of her also. Vignesh is also a part of it. We are still working on it".

In the promo, we can witness glimpses of Nayan's wedding attire and Shivan also revealed how he fell in love with his dear wifey raising the expectations on it!

In the earlier released promo, Vignesh also complimented his dear wife doling out, 'Nayan is beautiful inside and out' and definitely we can't miss their mushy romance and awesome chemistry!

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara fell in love on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015). From then they never hid their love tale and attended all the events and promotional parties together. Vignesh also calls his lovely wife 'Thangamey' which means gold and 'Kanmani' which means darling.