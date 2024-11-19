Nayanthara Opens Up About Her Turbulent Past in Netflix Documentary Beyond The Fairytale

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, released on Netflix on November 18, takes viewers inside the life of the celebrated actress.

Among the many celebrities featured in the documentary, Nagarjuna shared his memories of working with Nayanthara on the Telugu film 'Boss' in 2006.

He also spoke about the challenges she faced in a "turbulent" relationship at the time. (Also read: RJ Balaji on Nayanthara-Dhanush spat over Netflix documentary: ‘Audience is entertained’).

Her Mood Would Change in an Instant

Nagarjuna recalled his first impressions of Nayanthara, describing her as someone with an "aura of royalty."

He said, “When Nayan walked onto the set, of course, she was beautiful, but there was this aura of royalty around her.

The warmth with which she spoke and her genuine smile instantly created a connection. I knew right away, this is someone I would like to be friends with.”

However, while they were shooting a song in Switzerland, Nagarjuna noticed that Nayanthara was going through a difficult phase in her personal life.

He remembered, “She was going through a very turbulent time in a relationship. We would dread her phone ringing because, when it did, her mood would just drop. She’d completely shut off.”

‘It broke me when people assumed things’

Nagarjuna expressed how heartbroken he felt when he saw Nayanthara’s struggle, recalling that he once asked her why she stayed in a relationship that seemed to hurt her.

“I remember asking her, ‘Why are you doing this to yourself? You’re such an accomplished woman,’” he shared. The actress did not disclose the name of her partner at the time, although she was rumored to be involved with a popular Tamil actor.

Nayanthara herself spoke candidly about how her first relationship was based more on trust than love.

She explained, “You just believe the other person is also in love with you. More than love, it’s about trust. And you give it your all. But people assume a lot of things. It broke me when people assumed things about me. Till today, no one has ever asked the boys involved what happened,” she added, reflecting on the hurtful speculations that surrounded her personal life.

The Issue with Dhanush

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale also delves into her career, relationships, and marriage to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

However, not everything in the documentary was smooth sailing. Dhanush, who produced Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, refused to grant permission for the use of footage from the film.

The controversy escalated when Dhanush reportedly demanded ₹10 crore for a mere 3-second behind-the-scenes clip in the trailer.

This led to a public dispute, with the couple (Nayanthara and Vignesh) posting an open letter and video calling out the actor for his demands.



