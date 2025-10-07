Neeraja Kona opens up about her directorial debut ‘Telusu Kada’

After the pan-India blockbuster Mirai, People Media Factory is back with another much-awaited musical romantic entertainer, Telusu Kada, starring Siddu Jonnalagadda, Srinidhi Shetty, and Raashi Khanna. Directed by renowned stylist-turned-filmmaker Neeraja Kona, the film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under People Media Factory. With its chartbuster songs and trending teaser, the film is set for a grand theatrical release on October 17.

Speaking at a press conference, Neeraja shared her journey from costume design to direction, saying, “I’ve always loved storytelling and writing. Designing costumes for over a hundred films gave me invaluable experience. That’s where I learned the craft.” She revealed that Siddu Jonnalagadda instantly connected with the story and agreed to do the film after hearing it in one sitting.

Describing Telusu Kada, she said, “It’s a love story set in a complex city with emotionally honest, character-driven roles. Every character connects deeply with the audience.” Addressing gender-based stereotypes in filmmaking, Neeraja clarified, “A story should be judged by how well it’s told, not by who tells it. I want to be known as a good filmmaker, not just a woman director.”

Neeraja praised Thaman’s music as the film’s backbone and thanked People Media Factory for their unwavering support. Promising a heartfelt love story with rich emotions and refreshing performances, Telusu Kada is ready to charm audiences this October 17.