Neha Kakkar to perform ‘India Ki Jai Ho’ at Miss World finale, challenges contestants

Neha Kakkar has teased her upcoming song, 'India Ki Jai Ho', hinting at creating history with the track. The singer shared a sneak peek on Instagram, donning a red crop top and velvet pajamas while grooving to the music. She extended a challenge to Miss World participants, urging them and Indian music lovers to showcase the dance steps for her new song. Neha is set to perform 'India Ki Jai Ho' live for the first time at the 71st Miss World finale in Mumbai on March 9.

In her Instagram story, earlier in the day, Neha hinted at the special project, sharing a picture of the sun and trees with the caption, "Shooting for something that may create history." The singer has gained a significant fan following, particularly with her hit track 'Balenciaga'. Now, she is set to captivate audiences with her latest song, creating anticipation and excitement among fans and Miss World participants alike.



