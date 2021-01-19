Neha Kakkar Upset Over Asks Husband's Ex Calling, Warns Her

KGF movie singer Neha Kakkar has sent a strong warning to the ex-girlfriend of her husband Rohan Preet Singh through a video. Neha, who is also a judge on the famous TV reality musical show 'Indian Idol', married singer Rohan Preet Singh last October.

Rohan and Neha have performed for a song 'Ex-Calling", during which Neha is seen warning Rohan's ex-girlfriend not to call him again. These two singers keep acting, doing lip-syncing for plenty of songs. These songs go viral on social media often. Neha, who has uploaded the video of ex-calling, has pulled her husband's leg, stating in her caption "Ex- Calling! Call I will show who I am" Rohan who has reacted to this video post and has commented saying "No one is there, nobody is there. Dont get annoyed, you love this song and I love you."

The celebrity musician couple keep playing gimmicks to promote their songs. Earlier, they had even created a rumour stating that Neha Kakkar was pregnant. Rohan Preet Singh and Neha seem to be enjoying the bliss of married life. Both of them attend programs together. It was a love marriage for them. The duo who met in June got married in the month of October in the presence of only a few people.

They cited Corona fears as the main reason for not getting married on a grand scale. Earlier, Neha was going steady with actor Himamsh Kohli.