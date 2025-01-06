Neha Shetty’s glamourous golden saree look

Actress Neha Shetty ushered in an event with sheer elegance, dazzling in a golden mirror blouse paired with a radiant saree that sparkled in the sunlight. The actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, completed the look with her hair flowing freely and traditional jhumkas that added a perfect cultural touch to her ensemble.

Neha, who was last seen in Gangs of Godavari, a film that did not perform well at the box office, has continued to make a mark in the industry. Despite the setback, she remains unfazed and continues to capture attention with her bold fashion choices and poised personality. Neha’s latest look proves that she is unstoppable, both on and off-screen, as she continues to shine brightly in the limelight.