Live
- Samagra Shiksha Employees' Indefinite Strike Enters 28th Day with Unique Protests.
- Aiza Congress Leaders Extend New Year Greetings to Dr. SA Sampath Kumar.
- "Jogulamba Gadwal Police Enforce Strict Ban on Chinese Manja Ahead of Sankranti".
- Namo Bharat RRTS: Fares, Route Map, and Travel Features Explained
- Madire Narsing Rao Named Telangana President of Samajwadi Party SC/ST Cell
- "S. Ramachandra Reddy Attends Aija Premier League (IPL-9) Day 4 as Chief Guest, Lauds Youth for Sporting Excellence".
- Nishikori moved up 32 places to return to Top-100 in ATP Rankings
- Not mandatory to issue notice to Foreigners Registration Officer in a foreigner's bail application: Supreme Court
- Bengaluru Techie, Family Found Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide
- TN Minister slams Governor Ravi for walking out of Assembly
Just In
Neha Shetty’s glamourous golden saree look
Highlights
Actress Neha Shetty ushered in an event with sheer elegance, dazzling in a golden mirror blouse paired with a radiant saree that sparkled in the sunlight.
Actress Neha Shetty ushered in an event with sheer elegance, dazzling in a golden mirror blouse paired with a radiant saree that sparkled in the sunlight. The actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, completed the look with her hair flowing freely and traditional jhumkas that added a perfect cultural touch to her ensemble.
Neha, who was last seen in Gangs of Godavari, a film that did not perform well at the box office, has continued to make a mark in the industry. Despite the setback, she remains unfazed and continues to capture attention with her bold fashion choices and poised personality. Neha’s latest look proves that she is unstoppable, both on and off-screen, as she continues to shine brightly in the limelight.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS