‘Nenekkadunna’ gears up for release on Feb 28

The upcoming Telugu thriller Nenekkadunna, directed by Madhav Kodad, is set to hit theaters on February 28, 2025. Produced by Maruthi Shyam Prasad Reddy under the Ajagava Arts banner, the film marks the Telugu debut of Mimoh Chakraborty, son of Bollywood veteran Mithun Chakraborty, alongside Airtel ad fame Sasha Chettri.

The film’s theatrical trailer was launched by Member of Parliament Eatala Rajender, who praised its focus on journalistic integrity and women’s empowerment. He urged audiences to support films with strong social messages and extended his best wishes to the team.

Nenekkadunna revolves around two investigative journalists who risk their lives to expose a dangerous terrorist organization and corrupt politicians, leading to intense confrontations.

The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Murali Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar, Pradeep Rawat, Sayaji Shinde, Abhimanyu Singh, Rahul Dev, Brahmanandam, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali, and many more.

Sekhar Chandra has composed the music, with lyrics by Suddala Ashok Teja, while Rajesh S.S. provides the gripping background score. Jayapal Nimmala handles the cinematography, with editing by the Filmi Gangsters team. Acclaimed choreographer Prem Rakshit has designed the dance sequences.

As the release date nears, the makers plan to unveil more promotional content to build anticipation. With its thrilling storyline and power-packed performances, Nenekkadunna promises to be an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience.