‘Nenu Student Sir’ is a new age thriller. Very Exciting: Hero Bellamkonda Ganesh

Young hero Bellamkonda Ganesh, who made a successful debut with the movie ‘Swathimutyam’, is getting ready to give a thrill with ‘Nenu Student Sir’. Rakesh Uppalapathi is debuting as a director with this film. The movie is produced by ‘Nandi’ Satish Verma on SV2 Entertainment. Avantika Dassani is playing the heroine in this movie. Made as an action thriller, the teaser and trailer of this movie have raised expectations. Hero Bellamkonda Ganesh shared the features of the film in a press conference in the background of the release of I Student Sir on June 2.

Did you find the title of your first film ‘Swathimutyam’ apt? How apt is the title ‘Nenu Student Sir’?



I always feel like a student. There are many situations in real life. Real incidents have been shown in a very unique way. There is a lot of curiosity till the end. You can’t guess who the real villain is until the climax. We can guarantee that one hundred percent.

When Rakesh told this story, what impressed you?



This story is written by Krishna Chaitanya. Screenplay and direction by Rakesh. When Krishna Chaitanya narrated the story, I was very connected to the emotion and character arc in it. My character in Swathimuthyam is innocent from the beginning to the end. There are different shades in ‘Nenu Student Sir’. I really liked the character arc of how he got out of the trouble that he faced at the end with a happy start and a lot of pain and tension in the middle.

How much do you think this role will be a plus for your career?



That would be a huge plus. Many big heroes have played the role of a student in their second film. It will be a good boost for me.

Who is Rakesh’s choice to take as a director?



Rakesh has been traveling with my elder brother for two years. He also made a web movie in Teja’s production. I thought it was interesting and thought that I could do a good job of directing, so I decided to take it for this movie.

The reason for casting Bhagyashree’s girl Avantika as the heroine?



Bhagyashree acted in Annayya movie. At the same time, they said that they are thinking of launching their girl in Telugu. Avantika was chosen as a new girl would be good for this film.

Producer Satish Verma got good success with Nandi. How does it feel coming from that production company?



A film coming from a hit film company naturally means that the distributor and exhibitors also have a belief. Also, Satish Varma worked with a lot of passion for this movie. He used to come to the set first and leave last. Whatever the movie needs, it has been provided without any compromise. High build values are visible.

Rakesh says that this story goes with many twists.. What is the reason for that?



As mentioned earlier.. the character arc in this story is designed like that. As soon as you get out of one situation, another happens. Each layer will be added. Curiosity builds as to what will happen next. It is a new age thriller.

Your first film got good talk. But it seems that it is not getting as much as expected in the theaters. What are the expectations of this movie?



When Swathimutyam was released, it was said to be a bad release date because it was coming together with Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna’s films. The producers released it on that date with the name that we will have a chance to play in the family movie festival. It should play better. But it got an amazing response in OTT. Wherever you go, you are praised for making a very good film. I consider myself successful as an actor in this regard. Now we have full confidence in ‘I am student sir’. I am coming with a good release date. There is a belief that a good movie will be greatly appreciated by the audience.

Do you talk about movies at home with your brother?



Otherwise, there will be no movie discussions at home. It is like how we talk in a normal family.

Different genres of stories are being selected.. Do you personally like such stories?



The first ten films should be made in ten different genres and create trust as an actor among the producers and directors. He wants to prove himself as a good actor.

How much will Samudrakhani’s role be a plus for this movie?



Samudrakhani garu is a big add on for this movie. His screen presence is captivating. Very good character. His doing gave the character a weight.

About Mahati’s music?



There are two songs in this movie. Also background music is very important. Mahathir has given very wonderful music. The audience comes out with the feeling of watching a good movie and listening to a good RR.

About the next project?



Going to do a crime comedy next. These two films are completely different.