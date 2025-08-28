Netflix premieres Vijay Deverakonda’s action-packed film ‘Kingdom’ on its platform

The highly-awaited Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kingdom released theatrically on 31 July, with Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, and Venkitesh also starring in pivotal roles. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri of Jersey and Malli Raava fame, the action-drama features Bhagyashri Borse in a female lead role. The film began well at the box office courtesy of a strong audience turnout but came down gradually on mixed word of mouth.

Kingdom OTT release

Fans of Kingdom who missed watching the movie in cinemas now have the Kingdom OTT premiere at their disposal. Kingdom is Kingdom streaming Netflix in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with English subtitles. The film was a four-week run in theaters, and now fans can stream it in the comfort of their homes. Netflix viewers will be watching closely to see if Kingdom, featuring Vijay Deverakonda can manage a successful streaming run on the platform.

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Playhouses, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander. Along with Vijay, other significant cast members of the film are Satyadev, Venkitesh, Bhoomi Shetty, and Manish Chaudhari.

Vijay Deverakonda action drama came at a career-defining juncture for the actor, which saw the 8th anniversary of his cult film Arjun Reddy as well as the 3rd anniversary of his Bollywood venture with Liger, which had received mixed reviews.

‘Kingdom’ received mixed reviews from the audience and ended with a lifetime global box office collection of ₹82.02 crore. A sequel to the film is in the offing, as reported.

Kingdom controversy

Netflix Telugu movie had faced controversy for its portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils. Members of Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) staged a protest against the movie outside theatres in Tiruchy and sought a ban on the film. In response, the Madras High Court stated that Tamil Nadu police had assured them that security would be provided to the cinema halls screening Kingdom, if needed.