New Addition to NTR 30 Crew Promises More Power

Koratala Siva's upcoming film featuring global star NTR, set against the backdrop of coastal lands, had a grand launch recently and is slated for release on April 5, 2024. The production house has now announced Brad Minnich as the VFX supervisor for crucial sequences in the movie, known for his outstanding work in movies such as Zack Synder's Justice League, Aquaman, and Batman Vs. Superman.

Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the lead role in the film, which is being produced by Hari Krishna K and Mikkilineni Sudhakar under NTR Arts and Yuva Sudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as the presenter. The music for the movie will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.