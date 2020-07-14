New audio series to help you sleep better

With a lot of emphasis on increasing immunity, health experts are stressing the importance of proper sleep. Audible, the producer of audio content has introduced a new set of audio experiences - from guided meditations and bedtime stories to sound baths and microsteps specially designed to help you sleep better. Each of these podcasts from the new Sleep series is free for all Audible members. With the help of global celebrities like Tony Shahloub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Monk), Curtis Stone (Celebrity Chef), and wellness experts such as Sara Auster and Gabby Bernstein, this new collection is scientifically designed with proven relaxation techniques to harness the power of sounds. From classic bedtime stories, extended soundscapes, to additional sound baths, and much more, members can now access these audio series for free at Audible.in/Sleep , where they can download them, set a sleep timer and cast to connected devices for a hands-free listening experience. Each time you add a series, existing episodes will be available to download and new episodes will be added to your library as they are released.

Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR), also known as 'brain massage', is a passive relaxation technique that evokes a feeling of euphoric tingling by hearing certain sounds. A source of calm and pleasure for millions, Audible Sleep has 4 episodes in this category performed by Whisperlodge, an international immersive-theatre collective.

Night Meditations: Decompress before bed with sleep meditations guided by leading personalities and wellness experts such as Gabby Bernstein, Agapi Stassinopolous, Bram Barouh and The Big Quiet. You can catch all 11 episodes in this collection at Audible.In

Soundscape is an immersive and relaxing technique that creates the sensation of experiencing a particular acoustic environment, usually with sounds of nature. Relax to the natural symphony of steady rain of the Hoh Rainforest or the calming whoosh of a Hawaiian waterfall. These 4 episodes recorded by renowned acoustic ecologist Gordon Hempton will surely take the edge off.

Sound Baths are a deeply-immersive, full body listening experience that intentionally uses sound to invite gentle yet powerful therapeutic and restorative processes to nurture the mind and body. Leading sound therapist Sara Auster has created all 7 episodes of this relaxing collection.

Bedtime Stories: Narrated by some of the world's most celebrated voices, these bedtime stories are written with no beginning, middle, or end, so that you don't stay up to hear what happens next and are encouraged to drift off. The Audible Sleep collection boasts of 7 episodes in this category including stories by renowned Hollywood actor Tony Shahloub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Monk) and celebrity chef Curtis Stone that you can listen to here .