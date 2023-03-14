New Movies and Series Releasing This Week in Theatres and on OTT Platforms
This week, several movies are set to release in theaters, along with a range of exciting OTT content. Here's a look at the entertainment options you can watch this weekend:
IN THEATERS:
- Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi (Telugu movie) - March 17
- Kabzaa (Kannada movie - dubbed in other languages) - March 17
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods (English movie - dubbed in other languages) - March 17
- Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway (Hindi movie) - March 17
- Zwigato (Hindi movie) - March 17
ON OTT:
Netflix:
- Kuttey (Hindi movie) - March 16
- SIR/Vaathi (Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie) - March 17
- Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket. (Hindi docu-film) - March 17
Aha:
- Sathhi Gaani Rendu Ekaraalu (Telugu web movie) - March 17
Amazon Prime Video:
- Black Adam (English movie) - March 15
- Gandhada Gudi (Kannada docudrama movie) - March 17
ZEE5:
- Writer Padmabhusan (Telugu movie) - March 17
SonyLIV:
- The Whale (English movie) - March 16
- Rocket Boys S2 (Hindi web series) - March 16