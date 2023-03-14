New Movies and Series Releasing This Week in Theatres and on OTT Platforms

This week, several movies are set to release in theaters, along with a range of exciting OTT content. Here's a look at the entertainment options you can watch this weekend:

IN THEATERS:

- Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi (Telugu movie) - March 17

- Kabzaa (Kannada movie - dubbed in other languages) - March 17

- Shazam! Fury of the Gods (English movie - dubbed in other languages) - March 17

- Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway (Hindi movie) - March 17

- Zwigato (Hindi movie) - March 17

ON OTT:

Netflix:

- Kuttey (Hindi movie) - March 16

- SIR/Vaathi (Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie) - March 17

- Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket. (Hindi docu-film) - March 17

Aha:

- Sathhi Gaani Rendu Ekaraalu (Telugu web movie) - March 17

Amazon Prime Video:

- Black Adam (English movie) - March 15

- Gandhada Gudi (Kannada docudrama movie) - March 17

ZEE5:

- Writer Padmabhusan (Telugu movie) - March 17

SonyLIV:

- The Whale (English movie) - March 16

- Rocket Boys S2 (Hindi web series) - March 16