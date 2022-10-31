  • Menu
New OTT releases this week: Check out Latest Movies and series releasing this week on OTT

x
Highlights

Various new movies and series are prepared to engage crowds this week. From Ghost to Bramhastra, numerous entertainers are coming to give amusement. Check out New OTT releases this week.

OTT platform: NETFLIX

Date: November 4th

The Ghost


Enola Holmes 2

Bullet Train

Elesin Oba: The King's Horseman


OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Date: November 4th

My Policeman

Ponniyin Selvan-1


OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Date: November 4th

BRAHMASTRA


OTT platform: AHA (TELUGU)

Date: November 4th

Unstoppable with NBK


