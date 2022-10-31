New OTT releases this week: Check out Latest Movies and series releasing this week on OTT

Various new movies and series are prepared to engage crowds this week. From Ghost to Bramhastra, numerous entertainers are coming to give amusement. Check out New OTT releases this week.

OTT platform: NETFLIX

Date: November 4th

The Ghost





Enola Holmes 2



Bullet Train

Elesin Oba: The King's Horseman





OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Date: November 4th

My Policeman

Ponniyin Selvan-1





OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Date: November 4th

BRAHMASTRA





OTT platform: AHA (TELUGU)

Date: November 4th

Unstoppable with NBK



