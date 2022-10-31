New OTT releases this week: Check out Latest Movies and series releasing this week on OTT
Various new movies and series are prepared to engage crowds this week. From Ghost to Bramhastra, numerous entertainers are coming to give amusement....
Various new movies and series are prepared to engage crowds this week. From Ghost to Bramhastra, numerous entertainers are coming to give amusement. Check out New OTT releases this week.
OTT platform: NETFLIX
Date: November 4th
The Ghost
Enola Holmes 2
Bullet Train
Elesin Oba: The King's Horseman
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Date: November 4th
My Policeman
Ponniyin Selvan-1
OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar
Date: November 4th
BRAHMASTRA
OTT platform: AHA (TELUGU)
Date: November 4th
Unstoppable with NBK
And the dhabidi dhibidi continues with the two #MostEligibleBachelors of Tollywood, on India's most rated talk show #UnstoppableWithNBKS2!— ahavideoin (@ahavideoIN) October 30, 2022
Episode 3 premieres November.#NandamuriBalakrishna #NBKOnAHA @AdiviSesh @ImSharwanand pic.twitter.com/ctfZeIVdXG