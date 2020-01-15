New Poster Of 'Shikara'…

Shikara… The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits has made everyone's brows raised with its intriguing trailer. This movie is based on true incidents that took place in the year 1990. More than 4 lakh Kashmiri pandits were forced to vacate the beautiful valley of Kashmir.

Their houses were set on fire and they were beaten up badly and were forced to vacate their city. This is the story of the couple and their fight against the situations which lead them to leave their own house. A happy family turned homeless and their lives were filled with worries due to those worst situations.

What conditions lead the Kashmiri Pandits vacate their places and how the couple fought for their right forms the crux of the story.

The makers of this movie have released a new poster from this movie… Have a look!





A couple of days back, the makers released a video which has the voice over of the real victims of 1990. Along with that, a few glimpses of the movie are shown. Have a look!





30 years later, more than 4,000 real Kashmiri Pandit refugees recreated 19th January 1990 in a hope that this time their story won't go unheard.

Watch Shikara Diaries here: https://t.co/T5G1toLzcq #VidhuVinodChopra #Shikara @arrahman @VVCFilms @hotstartweets pic.twitter.com/GWmtLZunNc — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) January 14, 2020

Shikara movie is directed and produced by Vidu Vinod Chopra and under Vinod Chopra Films banner. This movie has music by great musician A R Rahman and is going to hit the theatres on 7th February, 2020.