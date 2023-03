New Theatrical and OTT Releases This Week

This week, several films are set to release in theaters, but in addition to these theatrical releases, there is also a significant amount of new content coming to various streaming platforms. Take a look at the entertainment options you can enjoy this weekend:

IN THEATERS:

"Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar" (Hindi film) - March 8

"CSI Sanatan" (Telugu film) - March 10

"65" (English film - Telugu dub) - March 10

"Thuramukham" (Malayalam film) - March 10

ON STREAMING PLATFORMS:

On Netflix:

"Rana Naidu" (Hindi web series - Telugu dub) - March 10

"Rekha" (Malayalam film) - March 10

On Amazon Prime Video:

"Christopher" (Malayalam film - Telugu dub) - March 9

On Disney Plus Hotstar:

"Anger Tales" (Telugu web series) - March 9

"Run Baby Run" (Tamil film) - March 10

On SonyLIV:

"Christy" (Malayalam film) - March 10

"Accidental Farmer & Co" (Tamil web series) - March 10

"Bad Trip" (Telugu film) - March 10)