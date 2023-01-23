Newlyweds KL Rahul And Athitya Shetty Look Dreamy In Their Official Wedding Pics

One more pair is officially added to the Indian cricketer-Bollywood actress couple category… It started off with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore taking a new turn with Athiya and Rahul's wedding. These love tales are quite famous in the cricket and B-Town circles. Well, speaking about the newlyweds, they tied the knot today at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Off late, they made their presence for the media especially fulfilling the promise of Suneil Shetty. They also shared their official wedding pics on social media and treated all their fans too.

Along with sharing the pics, they also wrote, ""In your light, I learn how to love…". Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

The first pic showcases the lovely couple taking part in the wedding rituals and is seen with all smiles. The second one is the special 'Saath Phehre' one while in the fourth one, KL is kissing his dear bride's hand with all his love. The last one is the most-loved one of the day as it is a beautiful candid one!

Even Viral Bhayani also shared the media interaction pics of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty…

The couple posed in front of the media and looked all happy and lovely!

This is a small glimpse of their media appearance!

Speaking about KL and Athiya's love story, they first met through a mutual friend in February, 2019 and then fell for each other in no time. They made their first post officially in December, 2019 as they celebrated the New Year in Thailand. Then the lovely birthday wishes pics followed on for a couple of years. Finally, today they tied the knot among close friends and family members.

Happy wedding Athiya and Rahul…