Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Separates Nearly After 2 Decades, Urban Initiates The Split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have officially separated after 19 years of marriage, as confirmed by PEOPLE on September 29, 2025.The couple, who wed in June 2006, share two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

As per sources, Keith initiated the split following the couple's demanding schedules and lack of intimacy that played significant roles in their decision to part ways.

Sources further indicate that Kidman did not want the split and had been making significant efforts to preserve the relationship. During this challenging time, she has been leaning on her family, particularly her sister Antonia, who has been described as a "rock" providing strong support.

It was in June 2025, when the actress shared a celebratory anniversary post with her singer husband.

On the work front, Kidman recently completed filming for "Practical Magic 2" in London and shared moments from summer with her daughters and extended family on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Urban is currently on tour, with a concert scheduled in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on October 2. The couple's last public appearance together was in June 2025, when they attended the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas. Despite their recent breakup, Kidman and Urban had long portrayed a strong romantic connection, marked by mutual admiration and emotional openness. Urban recently honored Kidman during an award ceremony, sharing how she lives by the mantra "Choose love."

Nicole Kidman was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. The couple adopted two children during their marriage. In 2001, Kidman was photographed leaving her attorney’s office after finalizing her divorce from Cruise. The image, where she appeared to be celebrating, became iconic and was widely circulated.