Nidhhi Agerwal Files Complaint Against Online Harassment
Highlights
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police against an individual who has been harassing her through social media
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police against an individual who has been harassing her through social media. In her complaint, Nidhhi mentioned that the person had sent threatening messages, including death threats, and was also targeting people close to her.
The actress stated that the harassment has been affecting her mental health and requested the police to take legal action against the individual. Following her complaint, the Cyber Crime Police have started an investigation into the case.
On the work front, Nidhhi Agerwal is part of the upcoming films Raja Saab with Prabhas and Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Pawan Kalyan. Both movies are scheduled for release in the coming months.
