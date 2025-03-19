Live
Niharika announces second production venture, teams up with director Manasa Sharma
After the resounding success of Committee Kurrollu, actress-turned-producer Niharika Konidela is gearing up for her next venture. She has officially confirmed her second production under the Pink Elephant Pictures banner, with filmmaker Manasa Sharma set to helm the yet-to-be-titled project.
Manasa Sharma, known for her creative storytelling, has previously worked as the Creative Director for the web series Oka Chinna Family Story (Zee5) and directed Bench Life (Sony LIV). Now, she is making her feature film directorial debut under Niharika’s production.
While the team remains tight-lipped about further details, the collaboration between Niharika and Manasa Sharma promises to bring fresh and engaging content to audiences. More information about the cast, crew, and the film’s theme is expected to be revealed soon.
