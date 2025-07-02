Niharika Konidela’s second production venture ‘PEP 2’ gets a grand launch

After the resounding success of her debut production Committee Kurrollu, actress-producer Niharika Konidela is back with her second project under her banner Pink Elephant Pictures. Tentatively titled #PEP2, the upcoming film will star rising talents Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika in lead roles and will be directed by Manasa Sharma.

Described as a "fantasy-comedy," the film promises to deliver a fresh narrative combining whimsical fantasy elements with hearty humour, aiming to appeal to audiences across demographics.

The project was officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony at Glass House, Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Renowned filmmakers Nag Ashwin, Mallidi Vassishta, and Kalyan Shankar attended the event to show their support. Nag Ashwin gave the first clap, Vassishta switched on the camera, and Shankar directed the first shot, marking an auspicious beginning for the film.

Regular shooting for #PEP2 is slated to begin on July 15 in Hyderabad. The film features an ensemble cast including Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Getup Srinu, and more — promising a fun-filled cinematic ride.

Director Manasa Sharma also wrote the story and co-wrote the screenplay and dialogues with Mahesh Uppala. The film boasts a skilled technical crew: Anudeep Dev (music), Raju Edurolu (cinematography), Anwar Ali (editing), and Ramanjaneyulu (production design). Costume design is by Sandhya Sabbavarapu, with action choreography by Vijay.

#PEP2 aims to continue Pink Elephant Pictures’ legacy of delivering quality and engaging content, as Niharika and her team embark on this exciting new journey.