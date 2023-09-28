Nikki Sharma: Acting is my passion, but singing is a part of my soul

Actress Nikki Sharma, who has been making waves with her portrayal of the character Shakti in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti', is also a gifted singer as well.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti' explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Produced by Studio LSD Productions, with a stellar cast led by Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki as Shakti, the show has been a huge success since its debut, keeping audiences glued to their screens.

Amidst all the applause, Nikki has quietly been shining both on and off-screen - with her acting and singing talent. The set of 'ShivShaki' has become a witness to her melodious tunes, as she often entertains the cast and crew with her beautiful voice.

The revelation of Nikki's singing prowess came as a delightful surprise to her co-stars and the production team when they heard her sing for the first time. And now during breaks, and free time, it has become a ritual that Nikki sings with her people on set and everyone ends up having a nice jamming session.

Talking about the same, Nikki said: "I've always had a deep love for music and I'm grateful to share that passion with my 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti' family. Acting has been my passion, but singing has always been a part of my soul."

"I feel that practising music gives me inner peace and makes me feel satiated. Singing on set has been a wonderful way to unwind and bring smiles to the faces of the cast and crew when we have our impromptu jamming sessions. It's a beautiful way for all of us to bond and create some unforgettable memories together," she added.









