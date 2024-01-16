Nikki Sharma dons own bridal makeup for a show

Actress Nikki Sharma has revealed details about her bridal look in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti,' sharing that she took on the unique challenge of doing her own makeup for the wedding sequence, which she found "refreshing."

The drama features Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti. Recent episodes have revolved around the wedding preparations of Shiv Shakti. Meanwhile, Keertan, portrayed by Gaurav Wadhwa, is determined to disrupt this union, promising high-octane drama in the upcoming wedding sequence.

Nikki Sharma's flawless bridal appearance has captivated the audience, and what makes it even more special is that she took charge of her own makeup for the sequence, surprising everyone on set. Expressing her excitement, Nikki shared, "Dressing up as a bride for a show is not a new experience for me, but doing my own makeup for this look has been very refreshing."

Her commendable makeup skills have earned praise from everyone on set, including co-actors and the on-set makeup artist. Nikki adorned a 20 kg heavy, intricately detailed golden work wine-colored lehenga, paired with a vibrant golden Kundan set and Chooda in her hands, garnering numerous compliments for her elegant bridal ensemble.

Receiving appreciation, Nikki expressed, "The entire look after wearing the lehenga, jewelry, and makeup made me feel like a real bride. I can't wait for my fans and viewers to watch the upcoming track." With Nikki Sharma taking charge of her bridal transformation, the anticipation for the wedding sequence in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' has heightened, promising a delightful treat for the audience.