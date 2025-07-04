Nimrit Kaur collaborates with Tiger Shroff for music video ‘Bepanaah’, says a truly inspiringexperience

Popular television actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, known for her role in Choti Sarrdaarni, is stepping into the music video space with a bang, teaming up with Bollywood star Tiger Shroff for the high-energy track Bepanaah, which releases today, July 2. Opening up about the experience, Nimrit shared her excitement and admiration for Tiger, calling the collaboration "truly inspiring." She said, “Working with Tiger has been an absolute blast.

His passion and dedication to every frame is remarkable. I had to match his energy, and I’m grateful to choreographer Bosco for pushing me out of my comfort zone in the best way possible. This song celebrates style, rhythm, and chemistry, and I can't wait for everyone to see the magic we’ve created.”

Talking about what drew her to the project, Nimrit added, “When I first heard the concept and the track, I was instantly hooked. It’s got this infectious energy and a glamorous vibe that I’ve never explored before.”

Bepanaah features vocals by Tiger Shroff himself and is written and composed by Avitesh Shrivastava, son of the late music maestro Aadesh Shrivastava.

The music video is said to be a vibrant dance number with high-fashion visuals and stunning choreography by Bosco Martis.

Sources say Nimrit will be seen in her most glamorous avatar yet, while Tiger brings his signature dance moves to the screen.

Tiger has also been teasing fans on social media with behind-the-scenes glimpses, recently writing, “Haven’t pushed myself this far in a while… blessed to have worked with such amazing people on this one.”

With Bepanaah releasing today, anticipation is high for this stylish and energetic collaboration.