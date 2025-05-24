‘Nishabda Prema’ review: A gripping romantic thriller

In an era where content-driven cinema rules the roost, Nishabda Prema comes as a refreshing and compelling addition to Telugu cinema. Originally a successful Tamil film, the thriller has now been dubbed into Telugu and released on May 23, aiming to captivate a new audience. With its suspense-filled narrative and emotionally layered performances, Nishabda Prema proves that a well-told story can transcend language barriers and hold viewers spellbound.

Story:

The film opens with a gripping sequence—Sandhya (Priyanka Thimmesh) is chased by a masked man inside her house. While fleeing, she meets with an accident and loses her memory. A man named Raghu (Viaan) admits her to the hospital, but he claims to be her husband and takes her home. Soon, Sandhya stumbles upon a diary that reveals his true identity—Vignesh (Sriram). Meanwhile, the real Raghu files a missing complaint with Commissioner Edward (Harish Peradi), who begins investigating. As secrets unravel, the story explores the connections between Vignesh, Raghu, Sandhya, and Sheela (Niharika Patro), ultimately leading to a suspenseful and satisfying resolution.

Performances:

Sriram shines in his dual-shaded role as Vignesh, effortlessly transitioning between a cold-blooded killer and a complex man with hidden motives. His portrayal adds immense weight to the film. Priyanka Thimmesh delivers a heartfelt performance as the confused and frightened Sandhya, grounding the film with emotional depth. Viaan impresses as the misunderstood Raghu, balancing innocence and intensity. Niharika Patro, though limited in screen time, brings glamor and intrigue to her role as Sheela. Harish Peradi and the supporting cast enhance the film with their solid performances.

Technicalities:

Technically, Nishabda Prema scores high. Jubin’s riveting background score elevates the film's tension and emotional beats, making it feel like a star-studded production. The cinematography effectively complements the film’s dark, mysterious mood, and the editing keeps the narrative tight, save for a few slightly lagging moments. The film’s sleek production values and focused direction by the filmmaker showcase a commendable level of craftsmanship.

Analysis:

Nishabda Prema benefits from its no-nonsense narrative style. It dives straight into the plot, maintaining a taut pace throughout. With only two songs strategically placed, the film avoids disrupting the thriller’s rhythm. The second half answers many questions raised earlier, yet maintains suspense about the final outcome. The director deserves praise for crafting an engaging, twist-laden story that respects the intelligence of the audience. The film lives up to its title with moments of eerie silence and impactful dialogue, particularly from Sriram.

Overall, Nishabda Prema is a tightly written, well-acted thriller that succeeds in keeping the audience hooked till the end. It’s a film that proves good content doesn't need big names to shine. If you're a fan of suspenseful, emotionally driven stories, this one is worth a watch in the theaters.

Rating: 3/5