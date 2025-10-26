Nithya Menen reveals she collected national award with cow dung in her fingernails

Actress Nithya Menen has shared a humorous and honest behind-the-scenes anecdote from her recent blockbuster IdliKadai, revealing that she collected her National Award from the President with cow dung still stuck in her fingernails.

Posting BTS clips and photos from the film on Instagram, the actress wrote that she had filmed a scene involving handling cow dung just a day before heading to the prestigious award ceremony. “Almost a year now — I went straight from this to the National Award ceremony — with dirt in my fingernails :) having picked up cow dung with my hands just the previous day,” she shared.

Calling the moment “poetic,” Nithya added that she found something oddly meaningful in embracing both glamour and groundedness at the same time. She also expressed love for her team, describing them as family who stand by her through both highs and lows. She further reminded her followers that IdliKadai is now streaming on Netflix.

While Nithya received her National Award for Thiruchitrambalam, which also starred Dhanush, IdliKadai marked another successful collaboration between the two actors. Released on October 1 this year, the film features Dhanush, Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay in lead roles, with Shalini Pandey and Sathyaraj playing key parts.

Directed by Dhanush and produced by Wunderbar Films along with Dawn Pictures, the film enjoyed a strong theatrical run. Following the positive response, Dhanush penned a heartfelt thank-you note, saying he felt “blessed” and “grateful” for the audience’s support.