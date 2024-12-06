Live
No More Benefit Shows in Telangana After Tragic Pushpa 2 Stampede
After a tragic stampede during a Pushpa 2 screening, Telangana Minister announces a ban on benefit shows. A woman lost her life, and her son was injured in the incident. Authorities are investigating.
A sad incident took place during a special screening of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theater. A large crowd gathered to watch the movie, and the excitement caused a stampede.
In the chaos, a woman named Revathi tragically lost her life, and her son was injured and is in the hospital. The stampede happened because the crowd became too big and too excited.
After the event, many people said we need to be more careful and safe at such events. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, the Telangana film minister, announced that special movie screenings, called "benefit shows," will no longer be allowed. He believes these shows can cause problems in crowded places.
The minister also expressed his sympathy for the family and suggested the movie team should give 25 lakh rupees to help them. The police are investigating the incident, and the Human Rights Commission is also looking into it.
This tragic event has shown everyone the importance of keeping future events safe for all.