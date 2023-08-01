Nora asked to date star heroes to bag offers

Nora Fatehi is one of the most happening actresses in Bollywood and has a massive fan following. Nora sizzled in the “Manohari” song in “Baahubali” and has not looked back ever since. Nora also faced her share of issues when she was involved with a con man in Mumbai.

A case was also filed against her but she is out of it and is busy concentrating on her career.

In one of her recent interviews, Nora revealed that one of her PRs from her initial days suggested that she should date star heroes and be after them to be in the news and get offers.Nora also adds that she has come up the hard way and is proud of whatever she has achieved in life.

The Candian actress will next be seen in a key role in Varun Tej’s“Matka” which is being directed by Karun Kumar.