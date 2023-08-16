Nora Fatehi joins Varun Tej’s‘Matka’ workshop

A few days ago, Mega Prince Varun Tej’s first pan-Indian project, “Matka,” helmed by Karuna Kumar of “Palasa 1978” fame, was grandly launched. The film is once again in the spotlight.Nora Fatehi has been casted as one of the heroines in this venture. The latest update reveals that Nora recently arrived in Hyderabad for a look test and has enthusiastically joined the workshops to prepare for her character.

Nora’s strong affinity for the story and her determination to portray her role flawlessly has motivated her to leave no room for error during the production stages. The team has been pleasantly surprised by her dedication. In the film, she portrays a character from Vizag, and the story is set between 1958 and 1982.

Meenakshii Chaudhary takes on the lead actress role in this ambitious project, produced on a grand scale by Vyra Entertainments. The film’s musical score is entrusted to GV Prakash Kumar. The shooting is set to commence soon in Vizag. The cast includes Naveen Chandra, Kannada Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Mime Gopi, Roopalakshmi, Vijayrama Raju, Jagadeesh, Raj Thirandas, and others, making this production an ensemble effort.