  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Nora Fatehi: To be a judge on ‘Hip-Hop India’ is pure excitement

Nora Fatehi: To be a judge on ‘Hip-Hop India’ is pure excitement
x
Highlights

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is all set to be a judge on the dance reality show, 'Hip-Hop India', and termed it as 'pure excitement manifested into reality'.

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is all set to be a judge on the dance reality show, 'Hip-Hop India', and termed it as 'pure excitement manifested into reality'.

Nora will join choreographer Remo D'Souza as a co-judge, as the two scout for country's next biggest Hip-Hop sensation, while enthralling audiences with their on-screen charisma and chemistry. The poster of the show features Nora in an unique avatar sporting a glamorous underground look.

Expressing her excitement on being part of the show, she said: "'Hip-Hop India' are literally the words that I like to shout out loud whenever I see anyone grooving and dancing. Hip-Hop is one of the coolest and most fun styles of dance that exists. To be a judge on this show and the fact that my co-judge is my dear friend, Remo, is nothing but pure excitement manifested into reality."

The show will stream from July 21 on Amazon miniTV.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X