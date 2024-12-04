Nora reaffirms her status as a style icon

Live
Nora Fatehi, the dazzling Canadian dancer-turned-actress, is making waves yet again with her sensational performances and impeccable style. Her recent collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh for the Payal Song has turned into a massive hit, amassing nearly 100 million views and climbing.
At a GQ event promoting the song, Nora stunned in a striking black leather dress, complemented by diamond earrings and a sleek high bun. The sleeveless design of the outfit highlighted her bold fashion sense, reaffirming her status as a true style icon.
While her musical ventures soar, Nora also appeared in the film Matka alongside Varun Tej. Despite the film's lackluster performance at the box office, Nora's undeniable charm and screen presence remain unshaken. Her ability to dazzle both on-screen and at glamorous events ensures she stays in the spotlight.