November Birthday Calendar: Here Is The List Of Tollywood And Bollywood Film Stars Who Turn A Year Older Next Month…
- Stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ishaan Khattar and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to celebrate their birthdays in November!
- Coming to Tollywood, Raashii Khanna, Nivetha Thomas a few others are all set to turn a year older in November!
November is all set to be a complete blockbuster season as it is filled with the most-awaited films. Right from Varun Dhawan's Bhediya to Janhvi Kapoor's Mili there are a bunch of most-awaited are awaiting to hit the theatres. Thus, movie buffs need to block the dates to enjoy watching out these movies on both the big screens and small screens in this festive season. Well, November is also a special month as iconic actors like Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Ishaan Khattar and a few others will turn a year older. So, along with dropping their new movie updates, they also treat their fans and netizens with some surprises…
Check out the list of the film stars birthdays in November, 2022…
November 1
• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
• Ishaan Khattar
• Illeana D'Cruz
November 2
• Shah Rukh Khan
• Anu Malik
• Esha Deol
• Nivetha Thomas
November 4
• Milind Soman
• Tabu
November 5
• Athiya Shetty
• Mehreen Pizrada
November 7
• Kamal Haasan
• Anushka Shetty
• Kiran Rao
• Trivikram Srinivas
November 8
• Usha Uthup
November 9
Harshavardhan Kapoor
November 10
• Ashutosh Rana
• Director Krish
November 11
Boney Kapoor
November 13
• Juhi Chawla
• Susheela
November 16
• Aditya Roy Kapoor
• SS Thaman
• Amani
November 18
Nayanthara
November 19
• Sushmita Sen
• Tara Sutaria
November 20
• Tusshar Kapoor
• Rajkumar Hirani
November 21
• Neha Sharma
November 22
Kartik Aaryan
November 23
Manchu Vishnu
November 25
Rakhi Sawant
November 26
Arjun Rampal
November 27
Divya Khosla Kumar
November 28
• Yami Gautam
• Esha Gupta
November 30
Raashii Khanna
So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too! Don't forget to wish them with special messages…