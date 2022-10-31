November Birthday Calendar: Here Is The List Of Tollywood And Bollywood Film Stars Who Turn A Year Older Next Month…

November is all set to be a complete blockbuster season as it is filled with the most-awaited films. Right from Varun Dhawan's Bhediya to Janhvi Kapoor's Mili there are a bunch of most-awaited are awaiting to hit the theatres. Thus, movie buffs need to block the dates to enjoy watching out these movies on both the big screens and small screens in this festive season. Well, November is also a special month as iconic actors like Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Ishaan Khattar and a few others will turn a year older. So, along with dropping their new movie updates, they also treat their fans and netizens with some surprises…



Check out the list of the film stars birthdays in November, 2022…

November 1

• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

• Ishaan Khattar

• Illeana D'Cruz

November 2

• Shah Rukh Khan

• Anu Malik

• Esha Deol

• Nivetha Thomas

November 4

• Milind Soman

• Tabu

November 5

• Athiya Shetty

• Mehreen Pizrada

November 7

• Kamal Haasan

• Anushka Shetty

• Kiran Rao

• Trivikram Srinivas

November 8

• Usha Uthup

November 9

Harshavardhan Kapoor

November 10

• Ashutosh Rana

• Director Krish

November 11

Boney Kapoor

November 13

• Juhi Chawla

• Susheela

November 16

• Aditya Roy Kapoor

• SS Thaman

• Amani

November 18

Nayanthara

November 19

• Sushmita Sen

• Tara Sutaria

November 20

• Tusshar Kapoor

• Rajkumar Hirani

November 21

• Neha Sharma

November 22

Kartik Aaryan

November 23

Manchu Vishnu

November 25

Rakhi Sawant

November 26

Arjun Rampal

November 27

Divya Khosla Kumar

November 28

• Yami Gautam

• Esha Gupta

November 30

Raashii Khanna

So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too! Don't forget to wish them with special messages…