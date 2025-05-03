Nuronics triumphs at WAVES 2025, revolutionizing content security with AI innovation

In a monumental achievement for India's innovation ecosystem, Hyderabad-based AI startup Nuronics has claimed the top spot at the prestigious Create in India Anti-Piracy Challenge, beating over 1,600 teams. The award, presented by Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, underscores the importance of safeguarding creative content in the digital era.

The Create in India Anti-Piracy Challenge, part of WAVES 2025, India’s largest media and entertainment technology summit, served as the perfect platform to showcase Nuronics' groundbreaking AI-powered solution, NuroTrace™. This platform offers real-time piracy detection, traceability, and response across various media platforms, including cinema, OTT, music, and live streaming. Unlike traditional watermarking, NuroTrace™ invisibly embeds ownership into content itself, providing a sophisticated layer of protection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Create in India pavilion, a day before the award ceremony, reflected the government's endorsement of homegrown innovations like NuroTrace™ and their potential to tackle global challenges in media, security, and culture. As Modi highlighted, this technology aligns perfectly with India’s vision of becoming a global leader in innovation, epitomizing the “Made in India for the World” ethos.

Nuronics’ achievement comes at a crucial time when India’s media industry faces piracy losses exceeding $1.2 billion annually. The rise of digital content distribution amplifies the urgency for scalable, sovereign anti-piracy solutions. NuroTrace™, built using machine learning, entropy modeling, and intelligent signal processing, offers a new era of content protection.

The company’s progress has attracted support from renowned filmmaker Teja, who, through his company Tezaract, has partnered with Nuronics to develop and scale this cutting-edge technology. Teja, a passionate advocate for creator rights, emphasized, “Piracy kills creativity at its roots. Nuronics represents what’s possible when AI meets purpose."

Founded by Viplav Valluri and Dr. Ramana A V, Nuronics is now at the forefront of a new wave of AI-driven content security, making significant strides to protect digital content at the highest level. As the company continues to innovate, it is poised to lead the world in media-tech solutions, ensuring that India’s growing digital footprint remains protected from piracy.