  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Nuronics triumphs at WAVES 2025, revolutionizing content security with AI innovation

Nuronics triumphs at WAVES 2025, revolutionizing content security with AI innovation
x
Highlights

In a monumental achievement for India's innovation ecosystem, Hyderabad-based AI startup Nuronics has claimed the top spot at the prestigious Create in India Anti-Piracy Challenge, beating over 1,600 teams

In a monumental achievement for India's innovation ecosystem, Hyderabad-based AI startup Nuronics has claimed the top spot at the prestigious Create in India Anti-Piracy Challenge, beating over 1,600 teams. The award, presented by Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, underscores the importance of safeguarding creative content in the digital era.

The Create in India Anti-Piracy Challenge, part of WAVES 2025, India’s largest media and entertainment technology summit, served as the perfect platform to showcase Nuronics' groundbreaking AI-powered solution, NuroTrace™. This platform offers real-time piracy detection, traceability, and response across various media platforms, including cinema, OTT, music, and live streaming. Unlike traditional watermarking, NuroTrace™ invisibly embeds ownership into content itself, providing a sophisticated layer of protection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Create in India pavilion, a day before the award ceremony, reflected the government's endorsement of homegrown innovations like NuroTrace™ and their potential to tackle global challenges in media, security, and culture. As Modi highlighted, this technology aligns perfectly with India’s vision of becoming a global leader in innovation, epitomizing the “Made in India for the World” ethos.

Nuronics’ achievement comes at a crucial time when India’s media industry faces piracy losses exceeding $1.2 billion annually. The rise of digital content distribution amplifies the urgency for scalable, sovereign anti-piracy solutions. NuroTrace™, built using machine learning, entropy modeling, and intelligent signal processing, offers a new era of content protection.

The company’s progress has attracted support from renowned filmmaker Teja, who, through his company Tezaract, has partnered with Nuronics to develop and scale this cutting-edge technology. Teja, a passionate advocate for creator rights, emphasized, “Piracy kills creativity at its roots. Nuronics represents what’s possible when AI meets purpose."

Founded by Viplav Valluri and Dr. Ramana A V, Nuronics is now at the forefront of a new wave of AI-driven content security, making significant strides to protect digital content at the highest level. As the company continues to innovate, it is poised to lead the world in media-tech solutions, ensuring that India’s growing digital footprint remains protected from piracy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick