‘Nuvvu Gudhithe’ from ‘Drinker Sai’ is a playful exchange between lead pair

The highly anticipated film Drinker Sai, featuring Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles, is set to hit theaters on December 27, 2024. Produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Sheikh, and Basavaraju Laharidhar under the banners of Everest Cinemass and Smart Screen Entertainments, the movie is directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti. The film is based on real-life events and promises to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and strong performances.

Drinker Sai is generating buzz not only for its intriguing plot but also for its music. The team released a lyrical song "Nuvvu Gudhithe," from the film composed by Sree Vasanth, with lyrics written by Chandrabose and sung by Jessie Gift. The track features a playful exchange between the hero and heroine, offering a catchy tune that is expected to become a chartbuster.

The movie boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Dharma, Aishwarya Sharma, Posani Krishna Murali, Srikanth Iyengar, Sameer, SS Kanchi, Bhadram, Kirrak Seetha, Ritu Chowdhury, Fun Bucket Rajesh, and Raja Prajwal, among others. Their performances, alongside the direction of Kiran Tirumalasetti, are expected to bring the characters and story to life, adding depth to the film's appeal.

With its exciting mix of drama, romance, and catchy music, Drinker Sai is poised to be one of the most talked-about releases this month. Fans are eagerly awaiting its grand theatrical debut.