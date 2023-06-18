Official: ‘Adipurush’ grossed Rs. 240 Cr WW in two days

Star actor Prabhas and Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon starrer mythological drama “Adipurush” was released in theaters a couple of days ago and received a mixed response from critics and audiences alike. Om Raut directed this mythological film.

The makers of the movie have officially announced that it grossed Rs. 240 crores worldwide in just two days. Specifically, the movie earned Rs. 140 crores on its first day and an additional Rs. 100 crores on its second day. It is expected that the film will continue to perform well at the box office today.

In Nizam area, “Adipurush” maintained the momentum well and collected a cool Rs 7.8 crore share at the box office on Day 2. The film’s latest two-day share amounts to Rs 21.48 crore. With the advance bookings showing a good promise, Adipurush is sure to cross the Rs 30 crore share mark by the first weekend.

Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, Sunny Singh, and Sonal Chauhan played significant roles in this flick. T-Series, in association with Retrophiles, produced this multilingual film, which features music by Ajay-Atul. Stay tuned for more updates.